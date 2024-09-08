TD Asset Management Inc Has $30.27 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,851 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.22. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

