TD Asset Management Inc Has $43.60 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,734 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $43,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $127.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.