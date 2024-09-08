TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $227.60 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

