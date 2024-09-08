TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,934 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $230.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.43 and a 200-day moving average of $215.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

