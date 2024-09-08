TD Cowen Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PATH. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get UiPath alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

UiPath Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.97 on Friday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 40.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.