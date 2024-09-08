TD Securities Increases North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$59.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.80.

TSE:NWC opened at C$50.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.16. North West has a 12-month low of C$29.58 and a 12-month high of C$51.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that North West will post 3.3071325 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. In other North West news, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total transaction of C$223,321.00. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

