TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,666 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of TechnipFMC worth $31,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $24.02 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

