Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Price Up 12%

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 934,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,786,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Tern Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Tern Company Profile

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

