The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127,248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $42,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.