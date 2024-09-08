The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $94.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

