The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$128.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$95.03 and a 52 week high of C$143.33.

Insider Activity at The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total transaction of C$2,396,664.50. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total transaction of C$2,396,664.50. Also, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.80, for a total transaction of C$1,613,348.80. Insiders have sold a total of 41,393 shares of company stock worth $5,328,589 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.