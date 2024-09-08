The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSGFree Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$128.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$95.03 and a 52 week high of C$143.33.

Insider Activity at The Descartes Systems Group

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total transaction of C$2,396,664.50. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total transaction of C$2,396,664.50. Also, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.80, for a total transaction of C$1,613,348.80. Insiders have sold a total of 41,393 shares of company stock worth $5,328,589 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

