The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.68. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.