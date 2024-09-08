The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.