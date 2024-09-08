Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 372,118 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,693 and have sold 30,375 shares valued at $162,049. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

