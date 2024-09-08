Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $136.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,493 shares in the company, valued at $492,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 372,118 shares of company stock worth $2,021,693 and sold 30,375 shares worth $162,049. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

