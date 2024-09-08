Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65. 5,041,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 25,220,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Tilray Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

