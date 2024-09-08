Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.65. 5,041,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 25,220,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Tilray Trading Down 3.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
