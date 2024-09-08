Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.02 million. Titan International had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

