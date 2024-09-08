Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.17.

TSE TXG opened at C$23.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.688728 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

