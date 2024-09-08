Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$33.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

TSE:TXG opened at C$23.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.40 and a 1-year high of C$26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.65.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.688728 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

