Toro (NYSE:TTC) Trading Up 3%

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.62 and last traded at $84.29. 360,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 883,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Toro alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TTC

Toro Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $103,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Toro by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after purchasing an additional 629,820 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Toro by 37,332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 470,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after buying an additional 469,643 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.