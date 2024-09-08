Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TTD. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.85.

Shares of TTD opened at $100.31 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,868 shares of company stock valued at $65,415,112 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

