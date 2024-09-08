Traders Purchase Large Volume of Shell Call Options (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,264 call options on the company. This is an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 6,922 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Shell by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 152,785 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.91 on Friday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

