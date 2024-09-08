TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,294.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,276.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,263.25. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,380.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,783 shares of company stock valued at $92,191,316 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

