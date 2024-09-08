TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $239,125.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $94.18 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in TransUnion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

