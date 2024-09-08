Travelzoo Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Travelzoo in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

TZOO has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.50 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,033,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,915,677.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,033,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,915,677.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,466 shares of company stock worth $1,510,039. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.