Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $10.80. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 1,599,609 shares changing hands.
TVTX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
