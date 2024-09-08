Trent Albert Erickson Sells 3,900 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00.

Trent Albert Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$51.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.74. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.66 and a 1-year high of C$52.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWB. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.03.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

