Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) CEO Sells $33,162.62 in Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $33,162.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.96. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
TRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
