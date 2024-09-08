Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

TRT opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

