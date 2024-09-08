TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 121,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 153,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

