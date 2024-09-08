Truist Financial Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $31.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Phreesia stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,708.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $367,283.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $736,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,463 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

