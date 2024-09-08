U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.