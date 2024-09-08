U.S. Global Investors (GROW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

