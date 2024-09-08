Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE UBER opened at $69.58 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

