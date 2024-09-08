Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

UBER stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,836,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 17,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $889,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,876 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 364,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,703 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

