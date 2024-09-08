UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

