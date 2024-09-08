UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. UiPath updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.