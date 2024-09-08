UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $15.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UiPath’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

