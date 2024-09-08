UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $13.65. UiPath shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 5,052,699 shares traded.

The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 40.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

