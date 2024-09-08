Umpqua Bank Acquires 96 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $246.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

