Umpqua Bank Purchases 1,461 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Umpqua Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

