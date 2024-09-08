Umpqua Bank Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Umpqua Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after buying an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after buying an additional 396,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $176.70 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $185.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.