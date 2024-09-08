United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

