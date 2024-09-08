Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $79,013.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,046 shares of company stock worth $106,265. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

