Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Chief Legal Officer Sells $281,464.77 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $281,464.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,876.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Darling sold 24,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Upstart by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

