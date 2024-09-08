Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,640,000 after purchasing an additional 538,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,006,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after buying an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,785,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 1,095,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.58. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani bought 60,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,393,536.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,969.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

