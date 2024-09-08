Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Urban Outfitters worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $27,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 470,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $16,314,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,685,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $35.43 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

