US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

