V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 166,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 92,262 shares.The stock last traded at $47.88 and had previously closed at $48.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in V2X by 152.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,886 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the second quarter valued at $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in V2X by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in V2X by 13.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in V2X by 243.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,197 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

