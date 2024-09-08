Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 51,058 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $941.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

